His Barber Gave Him A Hard Time Because He Got His Hair Cut Elsewhere, So He Decided To Not Give Him His Business Anymore

Why I decided to go bald. “I was getting a buzz cut weekly because of a cowlick I had that would bug me if my hair got too long. I thought my Mom who used to cut my hair was making it up. But no it’s a real thing. It was costing me $25 including tip, at a local Hair Cuttery place. I didn’t like that place.

It was usually full of people with children who wouldn’t keep still, and I’d get a barber man or woman who couldn’t cut me properly at times. I was going from a buzz cut 3 to a buzz cut 1, and sometimes I’d look like Alfalfa from The Little Rascals movie. I was ticked off, I decided to find an actual barber. I found someone who did it in his spare time, since he was retired. My cost including tip was $30. $25 +$5 tip. Cash Only as well. So, I had to stop at the ATM before I got there as well, because I don’t carry cash hardly anymore. Well, I have two disabled sisters who sometimes make it hard for me to go in and see him on my usual day Saturday. Well one week, I was extremely busy with one of my Sisters being at home. So, I asked my Mom if she’d cut my hair for me just once.

She said sure. No issues and it came out great. I finally was able to get out and see him on my usual Saturday the following week, and he accused me of going somewhere else. He knows the situation in my house. As I told him it’s hectic a lot of times here. After I explained my Mom cut it 4 times in a row, I shouldn’t have to explain my situation to you or anyone else. Do you want my business? I said **** this and decided to start cutting my own hair.

I now use a simple Gillette razor and shave my hair on my time, and I’m saving $30 weekly. I wonder how he feels knowing he lost a life long customer over his assumptions?”

