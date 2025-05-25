His Coworker Refused To Help Him During A Busy Morning At The Store, So He Left Early And Let Him Face The Consequences Alone

Some coworkers think they can slack off and let others do the hard work.

This man was working at a mom-and-pop shop.

He was handling most of the stuff alone, despite having another coworker in the store.

His coworker refused to help customers and acted kind of strange.

So, he made a decision that forced his coworker to step up and deal with the store chaos.

Read the story below to find out more.

Don’t want to work today? Too bad you just made this line of customers for yourself. I work at a mom-and-pop shop. It’s just me and another guy on the weekends. He’s usually pretty courteous and friendly to customers. But today, I walked in and he had his hoodie up.

This man noticed his coworker was acting strangely.

He was smacking his gum and cursing. And not communicating with customers cashing out. As time went on, I was working at the register. He just seemed to be casually walking around.

He told him he needed to assist the customers.

Customers needed help getting their products in their cars. And he would just stand there doing nothing. Until I told him they needed help. At one point, he seemed to just be hanging out in the company vehicle outside.

He was getting annoyed at his coworker.

Well, it was about 9:30 am, and I had a line out the door. My coworker was nowhere to be seen. I was annoyed at this point. I walked into the break room. And found him literally handwriting out our inventory list.

So, he asked what his problem was.

I was totally annoyed at this point. I understand people have their off days. But you don’t throw someone under the bus by not doing your job. So, I said to him, “Dude, what the hell? What is going on with you today?”

His coworker dismissed him… rudely.

He smirked and said, “I don’t have to tell you stuff.” I stood there for a moment, and looked at the time. It was about quarter to 10. I was actually waiting for another coworker to take my place. I had to leave early, but he hadn’t shown up yet.

So, he decided to leave and let his coworker handle the line.

So, I grab my bag and told my coworker, “Actually, I have to go now.” There’s a line of customers waiting, so now you actually have to work!” It never felt so good watching his sorry bottom head back to the register. So he can deal with the line he created for himself.

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This person gives their honest opinion.

While this one shares their personal thoughts.

This user thinks he might be hungover.

Finally, I think compassion might have helped, says this one.

The best way to teach someone responsibility is to let them deal with the mess they made.

Even when it hurts.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.