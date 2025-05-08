His Ex Wasn’t Home When He Drove Over To Return Her Things, So He Left It All Outside In The Rain

Sometimes, when you want to end things with someone, it’s best to just get it over with…no matter what.

AITA for leaving all her stuff in the rain after she told me she’d be at home? “I (M25) broke up with my ex (F24) 3 weeks ago. The details of why aren’t relevant, but it was messy.

For the last 3 weeks I’ve been telling her to come and get her stuff from my place because I don’t want it here. She says she will and then doesn’t. I’ve also asked if I can bring it to her multiple times when I know I’m going to be passing her place. And she always says she’s busy.

I was going to be passing her place yesterday so I text her asking if she was in and could drop off her stuff. She actually said yeah. (I’ve been WAITING for all her stuff to be gone from my property to so I can then block her and never talk to her again). I drive there, it’s raining pretty badly, and she’s not in. It’s around 7 pm, I text her asking where she was and she told me she was at a friend’s (even though she said she wasn’t going out and she’d be in…) So I asked where her friend lives and asked if I could bring her stuff there instead. She said no.

I wasn’t taking her stuff back to my place, I wanted rid of it. So I saw she had a wheelie bin out front, I opened it but it stank and was filthy inside, and I figured wet was better than stinking and dirty. I put her stuff behind the wheelie bin in the rain (so nobody could see it from the street at least) and drove home. No sooner did I get home she decided to text me again saying “Just take my stuff back to yours, I’ll come and get it next week” (sure you will, you’ve been saying that for 3 weeks) So I text her back saying “I left it behind the wheelie bin at yours” And she was like “IN THE RAIN?!”

She then proceeded to send me a bunch of messages calling me a jerk and other stuff. I text back a final message saying “You’re stuff is at your place. Don’t try and contact me again” and blocked her number. Was that an jerk move of me? I’m curious how others see this.”

