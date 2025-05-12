His Family Expects Him To Sleep On An Air Mattress For Two Weeks On A Vacation, So He’s Cutting His Trip Short

A night or two on an air mattress is one thing, but two whole weeks?

That’s rough!

So I can understand where this guy is coming from.

Do you think he’s acting like a jerk, or is his family being unreasonable?

Read the story he wrote on Reddit and see what you think.

AITA for “spoiling” a family trip because I’m unwilling to sleep on a blow up mattress for 2 weeks? “My brother, sister in law and 18 month old niece live out of the country so its a big deal for them to finally come for a visit and rare that we all get to be together. My parents and SO live on the west coast and I live on the east coast. Anyway were are all planning on meeting for 2 weeks at my grandpa’s (RIP) old lake house that we grew up visiting. Its a super tiny lodge maybe 1000 sq ft MAX so surprise, theres only 2 bedrooms. Being the youngest I have been automatically delegated to the living room.

He’s over it.

Sleeping in there with all the cousins was fine when I was 14 but I am nearly 30 now and that pull out couch is 20 years older than me. Keep in mind that my fiancee is coming AND meeting the family for the first time. I think she deserves to be comfortable and have some sense of privacy in a new environment. I have now mentioned to everyone that I won’t be sleeping there several times, which has been seemingly ignored and unsupported. As the youngest sibling I am not new to getting last pick but it ticks me off that this is extended into adulthood and being pushed onto my fiancee.

Yikes…

Making it increasingly complicated is that the nearest Airbnb (option 1) is a 25 minute drive and $2,000 for 5 nights. And the only RV to rent (option 2) within a 2 hour pickup is also close to $2,000. All the nearby motels are booked up. The fact that we might not have wanted to sleep in the living room for 2 weeks was never really considered by anyone else. My SO and I having to front this additional cost is hurtful enough let alone the rest of the family not caring or even acknowledging that we just want to have a room/decent bed. The best they have done to help resolve is help us get a tent and blow mattress for outside.

They aren’t taking it too well…

I have decided that I will go by myself and sleep in the living room for ~4 nights as that is the max amount of bad sleep I think I can handle. This solution apparently is “ruining the trip for everyone” and making it all about me. AITA?”

It’s unfair to make him always sleep in the living room. Of course everyone is upset about it because nobody else wants to give up a bedroom!

Check out what readers had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this Reddit user said he’s NTA.

That’s a long time to not get any good sleep…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.