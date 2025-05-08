His Friend Quietly Ditched The Group Bike Ride, Then Blamed Him For Not Chasing After Him And Turned Everyone Else Against Him, Too

Friend groups can turn tense when one person starts expecting special treatment.

So, what would you do if a friend silently left a group outing and then blamed you for not noticing?

Would you have chased after them from the start?

Or would you trust they made that choice for a reason?

In the following story, one teen finds himself in this exact predicament after a friend randomly started taking a new path.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for not looking back when my friend left? Ok, so basically I was on a bike ride with all my friends to relieve some stress from school. Suddenly, my friend silently leaves us without us knowing and starts taking a different path. We all respond by not stopping because it was his decision not to follow us.

Apparently, he wanted to be followed.

Then, when he finally caught up to us, he started calling me a fake friend for not stopping or calling him, and completely ignored everybody else who did the exact same thing. When we go a little farther, he tells everyone that I should be apologizing, which I do( I wish I didn’t). Even after all of this, he is still fuming and just talking to my other friend about God knows what. AITA?

Yikes! Sounds like someone wanted some attention.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about his friend’s behavior.

This person thinks it was a test.

According to this person, it may be narcissistic behavior.

Here’s someone who thinks it’s odd the friends didn’t say anything.

As this person says, he could’ve said something to them about what he was doing.

He needs to lighten up.

Maybe his friends assumed he knew what he was doing or that he was messing around, because what an odd thing to just do.

