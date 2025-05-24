His Girlfriend Had Daily Emotional Breakdowns Without Seeking Professional Help, So One Young Man Started Questioning How Much More He Could Handle

Young love can survive years of ups and downs, but living together throws all sorts of new challenges.

As his girlfriend’s mental health breakdowns grew more and more frequent, one young man realized their apartment had become a minefield he wasn’t sure he could navigate any longer.

Aita for having thoughts of leaving my girlfriend Me and my girlfriend, both 19, have been off and on since the start of high school, and now we live together.

Lately, things have been really off.

Everything has been great, but for the past 5 months, she’s constantly been having meltdowns every day that last an hour and come out of nowhere. We could be having a great day, or it could be in the morning, or right after work.

And every time I try to bring it up, she says her brain hates her and she can’t control it, but she refuses my help to work on it. It’s getting to the point where it’s affecting my mental health.

But yet when I get slightly upset or annoyed at something, I’m told, “There’s no reason for you to be upset.” And especially right after work, the last thing I want to do is play therapist.

I’ve told her that the constant freaking out for no reason is taking a toll on my mental health, and I get told that it’s not her fault—she can’t control her brain. AITA for having thoughts of leaving her?

Everyone wants to be there to support a partner in need, but at what point do things go too far?

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

His girlfriend may be the person struggling with her mood, but he’s still strongly impacted by it too.

It is possible to work things out, but it’s going to take hard work.

Maybe some distractions would do her mind good.

Maybe this is all past the point of fixing.

He wanted to be supportive, but not at the cost of losing his happiness.

It was clear she needed more than just his love to heal.

