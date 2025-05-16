His Girlfriend Let Her Kids Treat Their Bed Like A Playground, So Bedtime Started Feeling Too Chaotic For His Liking

Blending families takes patience, communication, and a lot of flexibility — especially when it comes to bedtime.

One man thought he was building a relationship, but he didn’t realize he’d be sharing it with three surprise co-sleepers.

Read on for the full story!

AITA – GFs 3 Kids Sleep in the Bed My gf has an 8-year-old, 10-year-old, and 5-year-old.

They’ve developed a troubling habit as of late.

No matter what she does, they always end up in bed with us at night. They may start in their bed, but all end up in her bed. I think it’s weird, especially the 10 and 8-year-old.

Obviously, this doesn’t contribute to restful sleep.

It feels like a sardine can, and my gf wants to know why she’s always exhausted. Plenty of nights, one of us gets up and goes to the couch. If she’s the one that goes to the couch, the 5 and 8-year-old follow her.

He thinks they shouldn’t allow the kids in the bed any longer.

AITA for wanting to put them in their own room and locking the bedroom door to keep them out at night? It’s ridiculous, honestly. I get her kids are Velcro children, and I can handle and understand it during the day, but at night? That’s sleep time. There’s no reason for it.

But nothing else they have tried has worked.

Even put all three in a room together to test out them being scared, and that still didn’t work… AITA?

Supporting your loved ones is important, but so is getting enough sleep.

What did Reddit have to say?

Ultimately, it’s up to his girlfriend what she chooses to do about this.

This user thinks his girlfriend should take a stronger stand against her children.

Maybe this situation shows he’s just not up for the challenge of having kids.

Both sides seem to be justified in their way of thinking.

This situation left him wondering if love meant losing sleep.

He may have made room for the kid in his heart, but the bed was another story.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.