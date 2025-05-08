His Girlfriend Wanted Him To Meet Her And Her Mom For Lunch, But He Spent The Day Honoring His Late Brother

It’s important to respect your significant other’s traditions…especially when it comes to something as important as this…dealing with the loss of someone they love.

Read on to get all the details below and see if you think this guy is being unreasonable when it comes to dealing with his girlfriend.

AITA for saying no my girlfriend’s “tradition”? “I (M, 30) lost my younger brother when I was 22. He had cancer and fought very hard. Ever since, I’ve been donating blood on the anniversary of his passing every year. I take the day off from work, visit his grave, donate blood, and then come home, relax, and watch his favorite movie. I know it’s a simple, personal tradition, but it means a lot to me. My girlfriend of 9 months, Anna (F, 31), asked if I could meet her and her mom (I have met her many times before and it wasn’t the meet the parents for the first time situation) for lunch yesterday.

He told her what was up.

I told her no and explained again about what I do on my brother’s anniversary. She got upset and said, “Well, it’s my tradition to have lunch with my mom every time she’s in town, and she really wanted to see you! You can do your stupid blood donation tradition any day.” I explained to her that it’s not just about the blood donation. Later in the evening, while I was resting and watching my brother’s favorite movie, she texted me again, asking me to join them.

Jeez, take a hint!

I reiterated that I really didn’t want to and would hang out with her mom next time. She replied that I had embarrassed her in front of her mom with my selfishness and laziness. Since then, she’s been distant. Do I owe her an apology? AITA?”

His girlfriend sounds pretty selfish. Honoring his late brother is more important than lunch or dinner.

Check out how readers reacted on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user said he’s NTA.

Another person spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

It sounds like his girlfriend needs to get a clue…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.