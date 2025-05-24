His Girlfriend Wants A Tattoo To Honor Her Late Ex, But He Thinks It’ll Haunt Their Relationship Forever

When your partner mourns someone from their past, it can be difficult to draw the line between support and discomfort.

So, what would you do if your partner’s tribute to an ex made you uncomfortable? Would you keep your opinions to yourself because it’s their body? Or would you let them know you think the whole thing is a bad idea?

In the following story, one man finds himself facing this exact decision with his girlfriend. Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA if I tell my partner that I think its a bad idea for her to get a tattoo in memory of her recently deceased ex? Last week, my (m34) partner’s (f28) ex died in a motorcycle accident. We have been together for 3 years currently; they were together for 5 years, from when she was 13 to when she was 18. She has been mourning him for the last few days, and I respect that. I would also be sad if some of my exes died.

He tried to convince her to wait for a tattoo.

She has already put a sticker on her car in his memory, and I think that’s nice, but this morning she told me she was considering getting a tattoo in his memory. I understand that it could be a nice gesture to remember him by, and it’s her body and her choice ultimately, but I know that every time I see her naked and see the tattoo, I would think of her ex, which definitely isn’t ideal. I have told her I think it’s a good idea to think about it for a year, and if she still thinks it’s a good idea, she must do it. And maybe this is selfish, but I really think it’s a horrible idea. AITA?

