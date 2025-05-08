His Mom Cut His Daughter’s Hair Without His Permission, So He Won’t Let Her Babysit Anymore

Come on, Mom!

This was not a good idea!

I can only imagine that’s what the guy who wrote this story on Reddit said to his mother after he saw what she did to his daughter’s hair without his permission.

Let’s just say that he’s not too happy with her…

Is he taking things too far?

Get all the details below!

AITA for telling my mom she’s not allowed to babysit after she cut my daughter’s hair? “My wife (32F) and I (34M) have a 6yo daughter Lily who has long, curly hair that she absolutely adores. Taking care of it is a bonding activity for her and my wife. They do hair masks, try out different braids, and Lily loves showing off her princess curls.

Oh, no!

Last weekend, my mom who we will refer to as “Karen” from now on, offered to babysit Lily so my wife and I could have a date night. When we got back, I was shocked to see that Lily’s beautiful hair had been cut into a short, chin-length bob. My mom proudly said she fixed it, claiming it was too unruly and that Lily would look more mature this way. When I asked her why the hell would a 6 y/o need to look more mature all I got was a blank stare.

This was a mess…

Lily was devastated. She kept saying she didn’t want to look like a boy and cried for hours. My wife was furious and asked Karen why she thought this was okay. Karen defended herself, saying its just hair and it will grow back. I told her that she had no right to make that decision and that I no longer trusted her to watch Lily unsupervised.

He’s wondering if he was too harsh.

Karen was livid, accusing me of overreacting and punishing her over a haircut. She insists she was just trying to help and says I’m being disrespectful by taking her grandparent rights away. My sister thinks Im being harsh, saying Karen was probably overwhelmed and trying to manage Lily’s hair. But I feel like boundaries were crossed. Lily is still heartbroken and I don’t know how to fix the damage. AITA for telling my Karen she cant babysit anymore?”

Sure, hair grows back, but she had no right to cut her granddaughter’s hair without asking if it was okay.

And here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

This woman obviously can’t be trusted…

