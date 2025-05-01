His Mom Defended A Man Who Disrespected His Fiancée, So He Refused To Let Them Crash At Their Home

People often expect unconditional love from family, but respect should be part of the deal too.

When his mother showed up with a disrespectful new boyfriend and expected open doors, the only thing unlocked was a flood of resentment.

AITA because I said no to my mom’s bf living with me and my fiancée? My mom has a new boyfriend who made me and my fiancée uncomfortable.

Right from the start, his mother’s fiancée was extremely disrespectful.

He kept looking at my fiancée up and down and also told her she doesn’t have the right to talk when she’s around him. Every time she’d talk, he had to intervene and say something so she couldn’t speak.

When he set boundaries with his mother, it wasn’t what she wanted to hear.

My mom is homeless right now with her new boyfriend, and I told my mom she could live with us, but he couldn’t. She yelled at me and told me I was ungrateful for the fact she gave birth to me.

He couldn’t help but think about some traumatic past experiences.

She said I wouldn’t take care of her and her boyfriend like she did when I needed her. I just want to add that I’ve been in foster care until now. AITA?

Opening your home shouldn’t mean closing your eyes to disrespect.

What did Reddit think?

It’s pretty rich of this mother to expect dependability from her child when she was never dependable.

The mother has no right to treat them this way.

The mother has some nerve waltzing in acting like she knows anything about being nurturing.

No one should feel indebted to their mother for giving birth to them.

If drawing the line made him the villain, then so be it.

Sometimes you just have to choose stability over obligation.

