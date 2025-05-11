His Neighbor Refused To Honor Their Agreement To Cut The Grass On Both Of Their Properties, So This Man Came Up With A Petty Revenge Idea

It doesn’t hurt to be a friendly neighbor, but it does hurt to turn your neighbor into your enemy!

This man was asked by his neighbor to cut the grass on both of their properties.

He agreed and expected the neighbor would do the same next time.

That didn’t happen, so the man got revenge in an easy way that will definitely annoy his neighbor!

Check out the story below to find out what he did.

Hidden garbage can My fence is 22 inches from the property line. My neighbor’s driveway is also 22 inches from the property line. Between the fence and the driveway is 44 inches of grass.

This man agreed to cut all of the grass.

About two weeks ago, I was cutting the grass, and the neighbor asked if I would do that whole section? He said that he would get it next time.

When he reminded the neighbor about his turn, he got dismissed.

Well, the “next time” was two days ago (Wednesday), and he only did his half. I asked him about it. And he told me to pound sand.

When trash day came, he covered his neighbor’s trash bin with his car.

Friday is trash day. He put out his overflowing can this morning. And after he left, I parked my car front of his can so that the waste management team wouldn’t see it. Sure enough, they skipped it. He now has an overflowing can and nowhere to put his trash for one more week. 😀

It was the neighbor’s idea to take turns mowing that section of grass. He deserved revenge for not following through on the deal.

Some people will lie just to get their way.

