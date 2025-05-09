His Neighbor’s Son Ruined His Expensive Koi Pond, So Instead Of Paying The Kid’s Medical Bills, He’s Suing The Neighbor

Is it just me, or does this remind you of the episode of The Office where Michael fell into the koi pond and it was captured on video?

You bet it does!

But this is real life, people!

Check out what happened and see if you think this guy is handling this situation the wrong way.

AITA for suing my neighbor after their kid trespassed and fell into my koi pond? “I (22M) have a koi pond in my backyard. It’s not just any koi pond—it’s a full-blown, professionally designed Japanese garden with a bridge, waterfalls, and koi that cost more than my car (I’m talking $1,000 for a single fish). Maintaining this pond is my pride and joy. I’ve put years into this hobby, and my yard is securely fenced with “No Trespassing” signs everywhere.

Uh oh…

Enter my neighbor, “Karen” (fake name, but fitting). Karen has a son, let’s call him Timmy (8M), who is notorious for wandering into other people’s yards uninvited. I’ve talked to Karen multiple times about this, but she just brushes it off with, “Kids will be kids.” Last week, while I was out running errands, I got a frantic call from Karen. Apparently, Timmy climbed over my fence to “feed the fish” (even though I have explicitly told him to stay out).

This wasn’t cool.

In doing so, he slipped, fell into the pond, and destroyed part of my carefully maintained ecosystem. Several of my prized koi passed away due to stress, and the filtration system was damaged because of the debris Timmy kicked in. Luckily, Timmy wasn’t seriously hurt—just a few scrapes—but Karen has been demanding I pay for his medical bills. She claims my pond is an “attractive nuisance” and that I should’ve had a cover or something to prevent kids from falling in. I argued that (1) it’s a private, fenced property, and (2) her son had no business being there in the first place. When I refused to pay, Karen lost it and started badmouthing me to the whole neighborhood, calling me “heartless” and a “terrible person.”

Game on…

I’ve since filed a lawsuit against her for the cost of the koi, the damage to my filtration system, and repairs to my pond—over $5,000 in total. Some of my friends think I’m taking it too far, saying, “He’s just a kid.” But others agree that Karen should’ve been watching him better. AITA for suing my neighbor after her kid trespassed and destroyed my koi pond?”

The neighbor kid ignored the no trespassing signs one too many times.

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader said he’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

This individual ain’t buying it.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this reader spoke up.

This kid’s mom needs a serious reality check!

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.