His Sister Bullied Him One Too Many Times, So This Little Brother Left A Message On Her Pillow She’ll Never Forget

Sibling rivalry can push even the sweetest kids to their breaking point.

When her older sister turned into a full-time bully, he didn’t fight back — he plotted.

And what he came up with was both unforgettable and undeniably effective.

Little brother listens This happened years ago with my two oldest children, but to this day still makes me giggle anytime I think about it.

She recounts the situation.

My daughter was about 9 at the time and was going through some phase where she was just plain mean (yes, there were consequences and it didn’t last long, thank goodness). Her little brother was about 4.5, and she had recently begun relentlessly yelling at him and bullying him. He was the most tender-hearted kid, and it broke my heart. One day, I heard him snap at her, “You’re mean, I’m gonna make you stop.” She said, “No you can’t, try me!”

She’s proud of her son for sticking up for himself, but warns him to not go too far.

For added context, after this happened I told him I heard what he had said and I was proud of him for standing up for himself. He swore up and down he would make her stop. I didn’t think to ask his master plan, I just told him we never get physical and that we don’t hurt people when we are mad.

But she had no idea just how far her son would take this plot.

He just grinned, said okay, and walked away. Fast forward to that night.

She runs upstairs to the scene of the crime.

I told them to go get their pajamas on when I heard a scream from my daughter’s room that I have only heard in horror movies. I ran back to my daughter’s room with her nonstop shrieking and my son standing in the corner grinning ear to ear.

Then she sees it.

I asked what was going on, and then I saw it — a giant pile of brown brown on her pillow. He looked her dead in the eyes and said, “You said try me. I betcha you won’t be mean to me no more! Mommy, I didn’t hurt her, just like you said.” I couldn’t even attempt to discipline because I was trying to hold back laughter.

Incredibly, this plan worked like a charm.

It worked — she became much nicer to him. They are now 17 and 12, and to this day if she gets sassy with him, all he has to do is say, “Don’t make me get your pillow,” and then they both start laughing.

His message landed with more impact than any timeout ever could!

Sibling rivalry can be a doozy, but sometimes all it takes is one bold (and seriously gross) gesture to shift the dynamic!

This kid was not messing around.

