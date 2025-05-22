His Sister-In-Law’s Constant Babysitting Requests Sparked Frustration, So He Confronted His Wife About Their Family Priorities

When family obligations collide with personal boundaries, it’s inevitable to feel some tension.

When one man’s sister-in-law leaves her new baby with his wife and goes out partying every weekend, he begins to resent the impact the unwanted babysitting is having on their own relationship.

AITAH for not wanting babysitting SIL’s baby My sister-in-law had a baby 4 months ago.

But she hasn’t been spending much time with the baby.

My wife has had the baby almost every single weekend since the first weekend after he was born, while my sister-in-law goes out and parties with random guys.

He begins to voice his frustrations to his wife.

I told her it’s getting a little bit ridiculous, considering it’s our only days off together, and that I feel like it’s getting in the way of our own relationship.

It’s getting in the way of time with their own son.

Not to mention, our son has just started travel baseball back up again, so we will be having to bring the baby around with us to that as well. AITA for stating that I feel like our own family should come first?

This husband may be frustrated, but his priorities are in the right place.

What did Reddit think?

It’s high time the SIL start taking responsibility for her own child.

Being accommodating is one thing, but enabling is another.

According to this commenter, they’ve already done more than their fair share.

It’s clear the SIL is just taking advantage of the free labor.

While it’s a tough situation to navigate, this husband isn’t wrong for wanting to maintain a healthy dynamic in his home.

Family may come first, but his own needs shouldn’t take a backseat.

