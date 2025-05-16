His Wife Wants Him To Keep Making Mocktails, But He Says No More Because They Go To Waste

When your spouse asks you to do something special, it can be a loving gesture.

WIBTA if I cut off my wife’s mocktails?

I’ve always enjoyed cooking. My wife, coincidentally doesn’t, so I usually prepare our meals from scratch. This has also applied to our beverages, alcoholic at first, and mocktails once our kid was born.

But the tradition has outstayed its welcome.

I don’t really miss the alcohol so much as the fruity, creative drinks that can be made at home, so mocktails when we’re alone, and normal drinks for me when people come over and a mocktail for my wife. Thing is, she has started to drink less and less. Which is totally fine, but she still insists on me making mocktails (full of expensive syrups and herbs, dried fruit and what not) for her that go almost completely untouched once it hits the table. This has been going on for more than a year, and it bums me out that I’m essentially throwing expensive stuff directly to the sink. Which I pay for or make.

And the message isn’t getting through.

She keeps insisting on having mocktails, and when confronted about it, says “I’m a slow drinker, you know this about me” and shrugs it off, saying she’s not obligated to finish her drinks. She’s asking me to brew ginger beer from scratch, dry green apples, buy edelweiss or amaretto syrups, and once the mocktail is served, hours go by and it goes warm and turns into a mush. I am contemplating stopping serving her altogether, or making her buy the expensive stuff, but it seems like a jerk move. Is it?

