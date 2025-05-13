How Do You Gett Rid Of Food Stains In Tupperware Containers? This Woman Has The Hack You Need.

We’ve all been there…

I’m talking about trying unsuccessfully to get pasta sauce stains out of Tupperware containers!

It can be really frustrating!

But not anymore, my friends…

A woman named Taryn took to TikTok to show folks how they can get rid of those pesky stains in a jiffy!

Taryn said, “I need someone with a science-y brain to talk to me like I’m five years old. I’ll never understand how this works. I just microwaved some pasta.”

She continued, “It’s tinted orange. This is already one wash with my scrubber brush and soap, will not come off. Will not come off. It’s permanently on here, right?”

Taryn then grabbed a paper towel and said, “I saw this on TikTok. Paper towel, wet it and put some dish soap on it. And then I’ll do this all in one because I did not believe it at first either. Then you take it, and you just stick it inside there. I don’t know if I got that wet enough. Put the lid on. Think I need to flip it this way, maybe?”

She added, “Then you literally shake it.”

The trick worked and Taryn said, “How?”

She added, “It soaks it all up. How?”

Taryn then said, “I have lost sleep over this. How does that work?”

Check out the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer has a theory…

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one individual spoke up.

We’ve been waiting for this for years…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁