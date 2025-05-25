Husband Blamed His Wife For Their Financial Struggles In Front Of Their Kids, So She Exposed His Lies At The Dinner Table

Some people will say anything to avoid taking responsibility, even if it means throwing their partner under the bus.

What would you do if your spouse claimed to be too sick to work for months, yet showed no symptoms and continued to enjoy full-time rest, while blaming you for your family’s financial struggles in front of your kids? Would you bite your tongue?

Or would you call them out for making you look like the bad guy?

In the following story, one stay-at-home mother finds herself in this exact scenario and reaches her breaking point.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for calling out my husband for faking sick in front of my kids? I (41f) am a SAHM for my 3 kids. My husband has a very good job and makes enough so that I don’t have to work and can stay home with the kids. Three months ago, my husband had to take time off work because he had a really bad case of the flu. I took care of him for about a month. After that, he started noticeably feeling better. He no longer ran a temperature, wasn’t throwing up, wasn’t coughing, etc. So, at this point, it has been 2 months of him being completely fine and still not working.

Fed up, she couldn’t take it any longer.

He also still expects princess treatment from me. I’ve told him so many times that we’re running out of money, and he either needs to go back to work or go to the doctor and find out what’s wrong. I also am unable to work because my youngest is 6 months, and my 2-year-old is disabled, and she has a really hard time being without me. Last night at dinner, I absolutely lost it on him. My oldest daughter (15f) was asking about a new phone. I told her that we were in a tough spot at the moment, and that meant we couldn’t get fancy things like new cell phones. My daughter totally understood, and she didn’t say anything else.

But my husband said, “Well, you could have a new phone. The problem is, Daddy is sick, and Mommy doesn’t want to work. So until she gets a job, we can’t afford things like food, or the house, or anything.”

She was in shock, but decided not to back down.

I was in absolute shock. We are not at all in a position where we can’t afford the house or food.

I told him that I couldn’t go to work unless he wanted to take care of the baby (which he doesn’t know how to do), help my oldest with her homework, drive her to and from school, cook, clean, and give my middle one her meds and the attention she needs. I also said that maybe if he would stop faking sick and act like a grown man, then the kids wouldn’t have to know about our financial state. He got mad and stormed off. Then he said that I was a horrible mother for ridiculing my children’s father in front of them. I personally think what I said was probably wrong to say in front of the kids, but definitely not worse than what he said. AITA?

Yikes! The situation sounds pretty tense for everyone.

Let’s see what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer.

For this person, there are no winners.

These are great questions.

Harsh but true.

According to this comment, he was probably fired.

Some pieces to the puzzle are missing.

More than likely, he lost his job and is trying to hide it from her for as long as he can.

She needs to confront him and give him an ultimatum.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.