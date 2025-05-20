May 20, 2025 at 6:21 am

Husband Corrects Wife’s Pronunciation, But When He Does It A Second Time, She Gets Really Upset

We all know a know-it-all.

If you heard someone you loved mispronounce a word, would you interrupt them to correct them, or would you look past the mispronunciation and let them finish what they were saying?

In this story, someone has trouble letting a mispronunciation go.

Let’s get into semantics on this one…

AITA for correcting mispronounced words.

Just now, my wife was mispronouncing a word.

I interjected and corrected her, and then in the very next sentence she said it the wrong way again.

So I corrected her again.

Uh-oh sounds like this guy is on autocorrect… will his wife object?

Now she is very mad at me and says I’m too critical of her.

AITA for correcting when she says a word wrong? Should I just forget about it knowing she will go around to friends, colleagues, etc saying words incorrectly?

Uh-oh, something tells me this guy is gonna be eating his words.

When I’m in her position and mispronouncing a word and she corrects me, I see it as helping me not embarrass myself, not as criticism.

If I have spinach in my teeth I want to know.

Maybe correcting the second time was the mistake?

To me it seems like she did it on purpose, maybe knowing it would irk me, maybe I should have just let it go?

Sounds like this guy wants to have the last (correct) word.

What do our comments on Reddit say?

This person says maybe there’s more than words?

Screenshot 2025 04 28 at 10.19.53 PM Husband Corrects Wifes Pronunciation, But When He Does It A Second Time, She Gets Really Upset

One commenter says maybe let her finish, at least.

Screenshot 2025 04 28 at 10.22.19 PM Husband Corrects Wifes Pronunciation, But When He Does It A Second Time, She Gets Really Upset

Someone says, context is crucial.

Screenshot 2025 04 28 at 10.22.03 PM Husband Corrects Wifes Pronunciation, But When He Does It A Second Time, She Gets Really Upset

Another poster is like, maybe you should choose your words more wisely.

Screenshot 2025 04 28 at 10.20.19 PM Husband Corrects Wifes Pronunciation, But When He Does It A Second Time, She Gets Really Upset

And somebody else says, define the circumstances.

Screenshot 2025 04 28 at 10.20.04 PM Husband Corrects Wifes Pronunciation, But When He Does It A Second Time, She Gets Really Upset

Sometimes, mum’s the word.

