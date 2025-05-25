Husband Wakes Up To Find That His Wife Slept At Her Ex’s House Without Telling Him, And Now He’s Questioning If His Trust Was A One-Way Street

Some boundaries in marriage don’t need to be spelled out.

So, what would you do if your spouse decided to spend the night at an old flame’s house without telling you, and then brushed it off like it was no big deal?

Would you take it in stride because you trust her? Or would you question whether that trust is being taken advantage of?

In the following story, one husband finds himself in this exact situation with his wife.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITAH Wife spent the night at a friends house We’re both in our 40s. We’ve been together for 11 years and married for 8. About two or three years ago, my wife ran into her ex-boyfriend, whom she had previously lived with. They chatted and caught up with her. To be clear, they were part of the same friend group before dating. They’d bump into each other about every few days, and they’d chit-chat and catch up on things at a nearby diner.

He waited as long as he could, then he gave up and went to bed.

About two weeks ago, she hung out with him and his friends until 10 p.m., five or more hours after she got off. She knew I did not like this, I don’t think I’d be in the minority in this. But she has never given me reason to doubt her, and she doesn’t have a deep bench of friends. Yesterday, they met up again after work. She checked in around three hours after they met, letting me know she was fine. I did my own thing at home until I basically just said forget it and went to bed.

Apparently, his wife had no plans of even coming home.

I received the following text message at 1245am, “Lost track of time. Gonna just go to work from here.” Look, I trust my wife. She’s never given me reason not to, and I know the realization that her previous friend group has moved on has hit her hard recently. Even given that I feel like I’m being gaslit, and at a bare minimum, this is extremely disrespectful. AITA?

That actually takes a lot of nerve! No wonder he’s so upset.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about his wife’s behavior.

This person doesn’t believe men and women can just be friends.

Here’s someone who suggests confronting her.

According to this person, they wouldn’t let her come back.

Great point.

She has a lot of explaining to do.

If he were smart, he’d request some space away from her and think long and hard about the whole situation.

It may be time to move on.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.