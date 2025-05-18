Lazy Roommates Neglected To Pay Their Share Of Rent, So One Stressed Renter Decides To Let The Consequences Flow

When rent is split among roommates, one person’s forgetfulness can quickly become everyone’s problem.

After repeated late payments and ignored chores by their lazy roommates, one tenant begins to wonder whether protecting the group is worth all the stress it’s causing them.

AITA? Roommate continues to underpay rent, so I am going to let everyone in our house get a disciplinary warning. I live in a rental house with multiple people, and last month I had to send three reminders to my roommate about paying the correct amount in rent. Once before rent was due, once on the first of the month, and another on the second.

Also, to clarify, this isn’t because of lack of $, they just didn’t do it because they are lazy/forgot. Obviously, this is frustrating, especially because this roommate has a history of also not doing their chores.

At this point, the late rent thing has happened again this month.

It just sucks because I feel like I am always playing the bad cop and everyone else is very laissez-faire.

If we were to get evicted, I would be able to afford to move elsewhere, but the others are kinda broke so they might be screwed. I don’t understand why they can’t take the initiative.

I hate feeling like a nagging parent — this dynamic makes me feel like I am the annoying one. AITA?

