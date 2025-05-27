Little Girl Worked Out That The Easter Bunny Wasn’t Real, But That’s Not the Only Thing That Got Spoiled

I grew up in the non-typical situation of being told, from the very beginning, that Santa Claus was just a story.

A fun story, sure. And we could read about him and watch his movies around Christmas, but the presents under the tree came from my parents.

I’m not sure why they went that route, but if I had to guess, I’d say it had at least something to do with the fact that we didn’t have a ton of money, and they wanted us to understand that presents aren’t conjured – they come through a limited means. And ya know, fair enough.

But these discussions can get complicated, like in today’s story where a little girl figures out that Santa and the Easter Bunny aren’t real. Let’s read all the details.

AITA? My daughter knows I’m the Easter Bunny I (43f) & my husband (42m) have an 8 year old daughter who LOVES Easter. It’s always been her favorite holiday. When she was 3 she made us hide/find empty plastic eggs every day for months.

And it’s just grown more elaborate from there.

Over the years I’ve increased the effort I put into it for her. What started as a small hunt for a few plastic eggs with chocolates inside has evolved into an elaborate scavenger hunt with riddles and clues and gifts like a new outfit and a few books plus candy. Daughter loves it, I love doing it for her. Husband has never been involved in any way other than to tell me it’s cute.

Then, inevitably, she figures it out.

This year a few weeks before Easter, daughter confessed that she knows the Easter Bunny/Santa is just parents. No big deal, she still got the whole to-do and it was a lot of fun.

But this isn’t a story about childhood disillusionment with a fairy tale. It’s about the image of her parents.

Then last night at dinner, daughter made a comment about “Mom and Dad being the Easter Bunny” and I said without thinking “no it’s just Mom”. Husband’s mood immediately soured and we later got in a fight about it.

So, now what?

He thinks all gifts should be from both of us because “we’re a team” I think that I’m the one who spent all that money and time to make a magical experience for our kid while he did literally nothing, so why should I have to share the credit. Am I wrong?

She shouldn’t have to share the credit. Dad can start helping if he wants to get credit.

