Little Sister Texted Her Sibling Nonstop From Vacation Because She Missed Her, And Now Their Mom Says The Bond Might Be Too Close

When you’re the person someone feels safest with, even a fun vacation can feel incomplete without you.

What would you do if your younger sibling kept texting you nonstop from a family trip you couldn’t attend, just to share what they saw and say how much they missed you? Would you find it cute and innocent? Or would you start wondering if the bond is too close?

In the following story, one sister finds herself in this very situation and wonders if it’s something to be concerned about. Here’s what happened.

AITAH- is it weird that my little sister (8f) is on a vacation and texts me (18f) almost constantly? Our mom thinks this is weird and abnormal behavior. My family has gone on a vacation for spring break. My sister was included in this trip, but I had to stay behind to care for some pets we couldn’t bring along. Apparently, on the first day of the trip, my little sister was very sad that I didn’t come. She is little. She doesn’t understand why I didn’t come, just that I didn’t. In fact, when she found out we were taking a vacation, the first thing she did was run to me and tell me she couldn’t wait to go to ____ with me and do ____ with me. It is all she talked about up until the trip. So she was pretty bummed that she didn’t get to experience this with me.

The mother thinks it’s weird, but she sees it as normal.

My mom thinks it’s weird that she texts me almost constantly during the trip, but from my sisters ‘ and my point of view, she is just telling me all about her day, and she wishes I were there. We live together, and I am an online student, so she is used to always having me around. We are 10 years apart, so she has always been a baby in my eyes, and we have always been inseparable. I think she just isn’t used to being away from me and wants to tell me all about her days. It is innocent to us, but is there actually something to be concerned about, like my mom is saying? I feel weird about having such a close relationship with my little sister now. AITA?

