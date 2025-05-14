Man Accidentally Kicked A Woman’s Bag On The Train A Few Times, But She Thought It Was Deliberate So She Told Him Off

A packed train on a long journey can get stressful when you’re trying not to bother the people around you.

This man accidentally kicked a woman’s bag a few times while stretching on a train.

The woman left her bag on the floor and not in the designated area for bags.

Now, he’s wondering if he was wrong for trying to stretch since her bag was in the way.

AITAH for accidentally touching with my feet the bag of the person in front of me on a train? I was on a 4-hour train ride. I took my seat and put my bag in the dedicated space. In front of me was a girl who had not put theirs, but instead had it on the floor. It was in the space between me and her. The thing is, that space is not that big, and none of us could stretch our legs.

After an hour or so, I started to feel some pain in my legs. I decided to try to stretch them. I accidentally touched the girl’s bag a few times.

Note that I couldn’t stretch them sideways because there were people both next to me and her. She didn’t say anything then.

At the end of the ride, she told me that I was deliberately kicking and dirtying her bag. Was I the jerk in this situation? I could have tried to move a bit, but I didn’t want to bother the passengers next to us. At the same time, she could’ve placed her bag in the designated place, and not on the floor.

Sometimes, common sense isn’t that common anymore.

