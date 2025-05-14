Man Felt Threatened By Off-Leash Dogs In The Park Getting Too Close To His Small Dog, So He Pulled Out The Pepper Spray

Having a small dog means you have to protect them from bigger dogs.

This man was taking his leashed dog for a walk in the park when two big dogs without leashes started getting too close to his dog.

He pulled out the pepper spray to protect his dog, but he’s not sure if that was the right decision.

Do you think this would be a wise decision?

Read the story below for all the details.

AITAH If I pepper spray a dog? I have a small dog. The other day, I took him for a walk in the park (leashed). Two larger off-leash dogs excitedly came running up to him. I stood between them and my dog. I reached for the pepper spray in my pocket.

The owner of the unleashed dogs apologized to this man.

I glared at the owner who said sorry. He called the dogs. They eventually ran back to him. This happened two more times in the next 5 minutes as we walked to my car.

He yelled at the dog owner to put a leash on them.

The third time it happened, I was getting angry, so I yelled at the owner to leash his dogs. He said, “They’re not aggressive.” I yelled back that it doesn’t matter. There are signs all over the park that dogs must be leashed.

He gave him a warning.

I said the next time it happens, I’ll pepper spray them. AITA for yelling at him? Would I have been a jerk for spraying them?

He couldn’t tell if the dogs were aggressive.

Generally, I have a sense of whether a strange dog is dangerous, but I’m not a dog expert. Honestly, I could not tell for sure with these dogs. In 30 years of walking my dogs, I’ve only used pepper spray once.

He felt the need to protect this small dog.

These guys seemed playful but overexcited. They could have quickly turned aggressive before I had time to react. My dog is small and defenseless, and it’s my responsibility to protect him.

He was prepared to pepper spray the dogs to protect his dog.

In all likelihood, the dogs were harmless, but why is the dog owner putting me in this position? I was having to make a split second decision whether to spray his dogs or risk getting my dog mauled.

If there are signs saying the dogs need to be leashed, that’s the clear answer. The other dog owner was in the wrong.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Looks can be deceiving… even on dogs.

