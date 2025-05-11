Man Gave A Simple Apology To His Wife For Snoring, So She Got Mad Because He Didn’t Sound Remorseful Enough

Sleeping next to someone who snores can be literally exhausting!

What would you do if your spouse wanted you to apologize for snoring? Would you apologize, or would you think it was ridiculous to apologize since you couldn’t help that you were snoring?

This man disturbed his wife’s sleep with his snoring, and she wanted him to apologize.

Read the story below to find out what happens.

AITA for “insufficient” apology for snoring? I (62M) don’t snore every night, maybe once every 2 or 3 weeks. I know because my wife (66F) shouts at me to “turn on your side!” This is usually the end of the snoring.

This man’s wife angrily woke him up because of his snoring.

Last night, I apparently continued to snore. My wife decided to sleep in the guest room. I would have moved to that room if she had asked. When she got to our door, she stopped and shouted at me, “Thanks a lot!”

She imitated his snoring.

Then, she loudly imitated what the snoring sounds like. At this point, I was wide awake, which to me, seems like this was her desire.

He apologized as she demanded.

In the morning, she angrily said: “I know you can’t help it, but you messed up my sleep. You owe me an apology.” I’m kind of annoyed about the vindictive yelling the night before, so I simply said, ” I’m sorry.”

She said the apology wasn’t enough.

She told me my apology wasn’t sincere enough. I feel bad if I snore and annoy someone like this, but it’s hard for me to be contrite for something out of my control. The vindictiveness the night before didn’t help, either. AITA?

Disturbed sleep can really drive anyone nuts.

