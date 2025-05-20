Man Got A $50 Bike Parking Fine, But He Disputed It By Sending Letters To The Council For Six Months

Parking fines can be annoying, especially if you were incorrectly charged.

If you received a parking fine that you didn’t agree with, would you pay it or fight it?

This man received a questionable €50 fine for parking his bike.

He didn’t pay it right away.

Read the story below to find out what he did instead.

Fighting back a fine The story is not mine. This guy was a professor in Den Haag (The Hague, Netherlands). One day, he received a €50 fine for parking his bike.

The man replied to the council regarding his parking fine.

Now, here is where the malicious compliance starts. He started to send letter to the council. The council replied. And he kept sending reply letters. This lasted for 6 months.

The council decided to just let go of the fine.

After 6 months, the council decided to give up on the fine because they couldn’t process so many information. I think they realized it was cheaper to let the fine go instead of wasting resources by sending letters.

He believes that he was wrongly fined.

I believe the parking ticket was not right. That’s why the professor fight back. Most people just usually pays.

Persistence pays off!

If you know you’re in the right, never ever give in!

