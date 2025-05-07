Man Had A Rough Day At Work And Politely Asked His Neighbor To Keep Her Kids Quiet, But She Publicly Shamed Him On Facebook Instead

Children’s noise can drive anyone crazy, especially if it is non-stop.

AITA for complaining about my neighbor’s kids? I’m a 28-year-old single guy who lives in an apartment. My neighbors are in their thirties and have two young kids, maybe six and four. Every day when I come from work, I hear the kids screaming, and I mean squealing like train whistles. It goes on until sundown, only to start up again the next afternoon.

From what I can hear, they just don’t have any supervision when they’re playing. But I can’t imagine how you could concentrate on anything else in the same apartment as them. I can sometimes hear the dad playing with them, chasing and whatnot, and this just makes them louder and stompier.

On Monday, I had a really rough day at the office. I didn’t get any sleep the night before and I’m just feeling exhausted. I get back and the twin tornado sirens start up. So, I decide to ask for just an hour of quiet. I wasn’t confrontational by any means because I’m a nervous li’l shrimp who apologizes to the door if it hits me.

I just knocked gently and asked the mom if she could get her kids to keep it down. I was explaining briefly that I’ve had a rough day. She gives me this kinda surprised look and says, “Sure, sorry.” Lo and behold, it works.

That evening, she posts on the building’s Facebook group. And I quote, “Kids telling kids how to behave is a joke. If you don’t have kids, then don’t tell me how to raise mine. Can’t tell if you’re an jerk or a coward.”

I keep coming back to see what the reactions are. Everyone’s saying things like “Dm me hun” or “AMEN 🙏” Some guy I’ve never even met comments “They’ve got no idea, miserable pissant.” This whole thing has really embarrassed and upset me, and I genuinely can’t tell if what I did was wrong, regardless of how polite I was.

It’s true, I’ve got zero experience with parenthood or kids in general, but when I was young, my mom always made sure I wasn’t hollering. Is that weird? I don’t want to involve my landlord (the noise has started up again). Am I the jerk?

If asking the mom to keep the kids quiet worked, then it sounds like it’s possible for them to be quiet. Kids can be loud, but loud all the time would be hard to deal with.

Just because people agreed with her Facebook post doesn’t mean she was right.

