Man Overheard His Boss Badmouthing Him, So He Decided To Be Petty When Asked To Buy Some Groceries From The Store

The Cheap Ice Cream This happened ages ago. I was working at a hardware store. There were two in town. This one was not the real one. My boss was only boss of the hardware store because his parents owned two more. They gave him this to run so their only grandson wouldn’t starve to death.

I was putting stickers on things or such. On the next aisle over, the boss was sitting there with a couple of his friends. On the floor, in the middle of Aisle 3, I hear him bad mouthing me. “Useless idiot worker” sort of thing.

I wasn’t really good at hardware storing, but that’s mostly not relevant. A bit later, he calls me over. He gives me some money and a list of things to buy from the grocery store down the plaza. I was happy to get out of the store, so I went on my merry way.

I get everything on the list. Except… a quart of vanilla ice cream. They didn’t have any quarts of vanilla. Oh, but here’s this new ice cream that comes in pints. I’ll get him two pints. That’s the same as a quart… of Häagen-Dazs.

So, I delivered his change and his groceries. He looked at the Häagen-Dazs. I explained my clever explanation of grade school units knowledge. He looked at me like I’m a complete and utter idiot.

He snided at me in front of his friends. “You know, you could have gotten a half gallon for less money than one of these pints?” I replied, “I know.”

The perfect revenge is best served cold… and in 2 pints!

