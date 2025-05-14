Homeowner Paid Thousands Of Dollars To Put A Fence Around His Property, But His Neighbor Wants To Tear Down One Side Because He Plans To Install A Pool

We all want our properties to look good and feel safe.

This man built a proper fence to protect his yard and his dog, but his neighbor wants to tear part of the fence down to avoid paying for a pool enclosure.

He is not okay with this, but he’s also wondering if he could give in to his neighbor’s request.

Read the story below.

WIBTA if my neighbor wants to rip out a fence I just put in for $7500 so he can put in a less nice fence and a pool and I said no? I bought a fence around my yard because my neighbor cheaped out. He put bushes around his yard with giant gaps for mowers to get through. We both have dogs, so I had to buy the fence.

This man’s neighbor is planning to put up a pool, and wants to rip one side of his fence.

Now, he wants to rip 1/3 of my fence out because he wants a pool and needs a code compliant fence. Would I be the jerk for saying no?

He spent $7500 for the fence, which the neighbor wanted to take down.

He’s trying to avoid paying for a cage around his pool, so he plans to mess with my fence instead. Then, one side of my fence I just paid $7500 for wouldn’t match the other two sides, and I’d be connecting to his fence.

I’d only maybe be okay with his if the neighbor reimbursed me for the $7500.

Some neighbors expect too much without considering the cost to others.

