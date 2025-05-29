Man Refused To Yield To A Woman Walking Side-By-Side With A Group On A Narrow Sidewalk, So The Woman Screamed At Him

Squeezing past people on a narrow sidewalk can be frustrating.

This man refused to yield to people walking side by side on narrow sidewalks.

Recently, he bumped into a woman who also refused to yield, and now he’s wondering which one of them was in the wrong.

AITA for not moving out of the way for groups of people on narrow sidewalks I frequently encounter people in groups of 2 or more. They’d be walking towards me, side by side. Normally, there isn’t enough space for 3 people to pass each other.

It’s common for the second person not to slow down. Some won’t get behind whoever they’re with, so I’ll bump into them since there is only enough space for 2.

They usually get dramatic. It’s like how dare I bump into them. But they are the ones who refuse to move.

This just happened to me, and the lady screamed. But the only way for me to avoid her was if I stopped and if I stood flat against a wall for them to pass.

That sounds like a very narrow sidewalk! Everyone needs to be curteous.

Bumping shoulders should be expected on narrow sidewalks.

