Man Saw A Child Take Little Boy’s Birthday Present, So He Decided To Step In Even If It Made The Party Awkward

Kids’ birthday parties should be fun.

But sometimes the guests don’t understand that the gifts are for the birthday kid and not for them.

What would you do if a guest at a child’s birthday party took one of the child’s presents? Would you let them have it or take the gift back?

This man was attending his young cousin’s birthday celebration when he saw this exact thing happen.

Now, he’s wondering if he should’ve stayed out of it.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for taking back a toy from another kid at a birthday party? We had guests over for my 5-year-old second cousin’s birthday party. Let’s call him John. Another kid at the party, around the same age, was also there. He’s a distant relative. Let’s call him Adrian.

John went up to his room to unbox his gift.

Someone gifted John a really cool RC car. He was so excited that he took it to his room to open it. This was before the official gift opening. Adrian followed him into the room.

Adrian took the gift from him.

A couple of minutes later, I saw Adrian walking out with the RC car. He was trying to unbox it himself. His dad was helping him insert batteries and everything. I went to check on John. I found him in his room looking upset. He said, “Adrian took my car.”

This man took the toy from Adrian and gave it back to John.

I was honestly pretty annoyed, so I went up to Adrian’s dad and told him that John was crying. I then took the toy back and I returned it to John.

The party turned awkward.

Later, I heard Adrian’s parents were upset with me. I didn’t say anything, but the rest of the party felt awkward. AITA for stepping in and taking the toy back?

Adrian took the birthday boy’s gift. He is clearly the one in the wrong here.

Let’s read the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

This person shares a similar story.

Adrian sounds like a brat, says this person.

While this person calls out the dad.

This person says children need to learn some manners.

Finally, short and sweet.

Always do the right thing… even if it makes people uncomfortable.

