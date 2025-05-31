Employee Was About To Close The Store When He Saw A Man And A Woman Enter

Respecting other people’s time is a rare but meaningful act.

Imagine working retail and a customer walks in the store right before you’re about to close. Would you be upset that you’re going to have to work late, or would it not bother you?

Heads up to customers, this really bothers retail workers!

This man was just about to close up the store where he works when a couple started walking in.

Read the full story below to find out what happened next.

We closed at 5. I work in a camera store, and if you’re in the store before closing, we’ll take care of you until you buy something or wander out.

Lately, I’ve been counting minutes to close. Then, right on the hour, the doors get shuttered/locked. The open sign was turned off, and the phones were set to night ringer.

He was just about to close the store when a couple entered.

Today, we closed at 5. I made a beeline for the front doors, and I was halfway across the floor when the doors open. A man and his wife start to enter.

The male customer told his wife that the store is closed.

The man sees me and leans back outside to read our hours. He turns to his wife and says the words I never thought I’d hear a customer say: “Oh, they just closed. Let’s come back tomorrow.”

He appreciated what the man did.

Thank you, sir. You are my hero. Also we’re closed tomorrow, but it is the thought that counts.

What a considerate customer!

Not all superheroes wear a cape. Some are just your average customer.

