Man Was Asked To Bake A Gender Reveal Cake, But Since He Didn’t Know The Baby’s Gender Was, He Made A Gender-Neutral Cake

Gender reveals are supposed to be full of joy and surprises.

This man is a talented baker, and his sister asked him to bake a gender reveal cake.

He was perfectly happy to do that, but there was one thing he really needed to know – the baby’s gender!

AITA for making my sister’s gender reveal cake grey because she wouldn’t tell me the gender? I (22M) bake as a hobby, and I’m actually pretty good at it. Like I get paid under the table kind of good. I do this for weddings and baby showers.

This man was asked to bake a gender reveal cake for his pregnant sister.

My sister is pregnant and wanted me to make the cake for her gender reveal. Cool, no problem. I asked her to send me the info so I could prep the inside: Classic pink or blue filling. She says, “Oh no, I want to be surprised, too. Just make it neutral for the reveal, and we’ll all find out together.”

He never got the info on what the baby’s gender was.

I was like… “Huh? So, you want a gender reveal cake with no gender revealed?” She says she’ll have someone email the info to me later. That someone never did. Deadline came, and I still have no gender.

So, he made a gray-colored cake.

So, I make the cake. It’s grey inside. Grey outside. Just full-on cement vibes. I even added little fondant clouds for effect. It still tasted great. But visually? Grim as hell.

His sister was annoyed, and people were confused.

The reveal day comes. They cut into it, and my sister looks annoyed. Her husband is confused. People start murmuring. Then, she pulls me aside like: “Why would you make it grey? That’s so passive-aggressive.”

He told her he had no data to work with.

I calmly reminded her that no one told me the gender. I literally had no data to work with. I told her I wasn’t about to guess or go full improv on someone’s baby cake.

Now, he’s wondering if he was the jerk in this situation.

Now, my mom says I embarrassed her in front of the family and that I “should’ve tried harder.” Tried harder to do what, summon the gender through vibes? So… AlTA for making the most neutral reveal cake in history?

What was he supposed to do if he didn’t know the gender?

Uh oh! Someone forgot to inform them about the baby’s gender.

