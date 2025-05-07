Man Was Having A Loud Phone Conversation In A Public Bathroom, So This Guy Made Sure To Dry His Hands Very Thoroughly

Is it rude to talk loudly on the phone in a public place?

For example, if someone were in a public bathroom talking loudly on the phone, would that bother you, or would you just try to ignore their conversation?

In today’s story, one man is very bothered by another man who is having a phone conversation in a public bathroom.

Let’s see what he does about it.

You Wanna Talk on Speaker Phone in a Public Bathroom? Fine, but I’ll Make Sure You Can’t Hear! I was at the great Wally-World, and I was sitting in a stall tending to my business when the bathroom door opened and a man talking on his phone entered the bathroom. And I mean LOUDLY; it was like he was yelling into his phone, and he had the phone on speaker with the volume jacked up. Normally, I don’t mind, but as the minutes dragged by and the conversation showed no signs of slowing down, I started getting annoyed. Five minutes later when I finished my natural duties and got out of the stall, he wad STILL yelling into his phone.

Time to wash his hands.

Fine. You wanna be loud and obnoxious in public? GAME ON! I washed my hands, and, like any other guy, turned the hand dryer on. Now, the hand dryers at this store are SUPER loud, and the one I was using was placed in a spot where it emitted a shrill, high-pitched sound if held your hands close enough to the nozzle, and it echos off the walls.

He had to be thorough!

I made sure to take an extra long time drying my hands, making sure not a drop of water remained. The guy had left his stall and exited the bathroom before I finished, holding the phone to his ear. It was petty, I know, but very SATISFYING.

That was an easy and effective way to get revenge.

A public bathroom isn’t a great place to take a loud phone call.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s how another person handled a similar situation.

This would be startling!

This person has another approach for handling situations like this.

It is kind of gross.

The bathroom is not the best place for a phone call.

Gross.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.