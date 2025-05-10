Man Was Rudely Blocked In By Another Driver In The Parking Lot, So He Taught Him A Lesson With A Bike Lock

Parking lines exist for a reason.

This man was about to go back to his car when another driver parked beside him in a way that made it hard for him to get into his car.

He politely asked the driver to fix his parking, but when the driver was rude, he decided to get revenge.

Check out the story below for all the details.

Petty parking revenge This isn’t mine, but my dad’s. It happened earlier today. He had been shopping. As he returned to his car, another person was parking next to him.

The other driver was pretty big.

Now, this gentleman was on the larger side of large. He needed extra space to get out of his car. (No judgement, just important context for the reason why he parked as he did). So, what he did was he gave himself enough space to comfortably exit his vehicle.

His dad tried to be polite.

He parked with 2/3 of his wheels into my dad’s bay and his passenger side blocking my dad from getting into his driver’s side of his car. My dad asked him politely to move, but he got told, “I’m already parked. Get lost or wait for me to get back!” Dad had to go to another shop for another item.

So, he bought a bike lock.

While he was there, he noticed a bike lock on sale for £2.99. The said bike lock was swiftly purchased. He looped it through the gentleman’s wheel and a convenient shopping trolley. Sadly, dad didn’t stay around for the results, but I wish I could have been there to see his reaction.

That other driver is going to be so upset!

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person is impressed with the dad.

Serves him right, says this person.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Short and meaningful.

Finally, this user thinks it was nuclear revenge.

Sometimes, the best response to rudeness is a little rudeness of your own.

