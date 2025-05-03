Man Was Smoking In A Permitted Area, But When A Woman Scolded Him For It He Pointed Out Her Hypocrisy

Nonsmokers usually don’t like being around people who are smoking, for obvious reasons.

But live and let live, right?

In this man’s case, though, a woman was blatantly rude about it, even though smoking was allowed where they were.

But then she did something that was actually not allowed, and of course, he gave her a taste of her own medicine.

Let’s read the story.

Early 2000’s Edinburgh Airport I was a frequent flyer with British Midland and completely alone in their lounge waiting for my flight. Smoking was allowed then in certain areas, so I lit up.

But it wasn’t going to be a relaxing time.

In came a woman who gave me a dirty look and verbally abused me for smoking. I said nothing but pointed to the sign ok’ing this and she had a fit – I ignored her 😁.

Then he had a chance to make her read a second sign.

She got out her mobile and made a call. As I was leaving to get my flight she was the only person in the lounge. I pointed to a beautifully placed sign in her area and said “no mobile phones there.” Her brain exploded. 😂

Unbeknownst to her, being on your phone would soon be considered ‘the new smoking’.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

She didn’t have to like it, but he was smoking in a space where it was allowed.

She should have read the signs before judging him.

