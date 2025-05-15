Man Yelled At And Chased Some Kids Who Tried To Open His Front Door, But His Partner Didn’t Approve Of His Reaction

Your home is your safe space, so what would you do a stranger opened your door? Would it make a difference how old the stranger was?

AITA for shouting at kids for entering my home? My partner (34F) and I (29M) were sitting in our living room at about 5 pm. The front door was behind us. I heard the handle go, so I turned around and saw the door fly open.

Without thinking, I jumped over the sofa. I ran out on the road to see a group of kids running away. I shouted, “Don’t open my friggin’ door. No one!”

So, I got back in the house. My partner told me that they’re just kids, that it was a cowardly way to act and he wouldn’t have done it had it been adults.

I responded that if it were adults, I would’ve done whatever it took to protect our home. That I chose not to chase them, because they were kids, but I couldn’t just say nothing to this violation in privacy. Was my reaction really out of line?

Do what you have to do to protect your home.

