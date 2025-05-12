Man’s Brother Disciplined His Son Without Asking, So He Doesn’t Want Him Around Anymore

A word to the wise: if someone else’s children are acting like wild animals, just smile and mind your own business.

Because if you try to get involved, it’s gonna get ugly!

The guy who wrote this story is not too happy about how his brother disciplined his son, and now he wants to go low or no-contact with him.

Is he wrong?

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for going NC with my brother after he tried ‘parenting’ my son in front of my wife, family and I? “My wife, Lyanna (35F), and I, Eddard (34M), travel to to visit my side of the family. We don’t get many opportunities to visit, with our own busy lives and our children; Robb (7M) and Arya (6F). So when there’s the opportunity to visit loved ones and free babysitting, we’ll gladly take it.

And then, there’s his brother…

All that changed when our last visit soured due to a clashing of personalities between my brother, Brandon (39M), and Robb. At dinner, surrounded by my extended family and dishes my wife and father, Rickard, spent the day preparing, my son refused to eat anything. He’s normally a good eater, but can be fussy if there are dishes he’s unfamiliar with. Brandon noticed this, and it must have struck a nerve.

The situation quickly escalated.

Before I realized, Brandon was in Robb’s face, telling him to stop being spoiled, and to eat his food. This set off Robb, who proceeded to have the meltdown of all meltdowns, getting as far away from Brandon as he could. Lyanna followed Robb, finding him under the bed, and explained that we are his parents, and it’s our job to discipline, not Brandon. Meanwhile at the table, I asked my brother what the hell he thought he was doing.

It got ugly.

This set him off even more, and subsequently storming off. Afterwards, Lyanna and I were trying to settle everyone, with her trying to settle Robb, and me trying to reassure the rest of family, and getting my mom to talk to Brandon to find out what he had a go at my son. Robb eventually settled down, much to our relief. Brandon returned to the dinner table, having cooled down somewhat, although clearly still annoyed. As Robb’s parents, I believe it’s our duty to discipline and educate our kids while we are around. Brandon getting in Robb’s face and dressing him down both humiliated him, and insulted Lyanna’s and my ability to be his parents. I’m okay with others ‘parenting’ Robb and Arya when they’re looking after them, but not when their own parents are merely one foot away from each other. We’ll gladly listen to other opinions about raising their children.

Rob might have ASD and ADHD.

But with Brandon having no children of his own, we felt he should have spoken to Lyanna or I first. For some context about Robb and Brandon. For a while, I’ve suspected my son of having undiagnosed low level ASD and ADHD. He has problems expressing his thoughts, showing empathy, apologizing, gets overwhelmed around certain stimuli and his meltdowns are the stuff of legends. We’re in the process of getting him formally diagnosed.

His brother has some problems…

Brandon, who I’ve always looked up to, has recently admitted to having anger issues and is battling grief due to his wife passing away some years ago. I’ve suggested to him after his wife’s passing to seek counseling and visit a support group who he can confide with and share his grief. Only in the last few months has he attended a counselor. He’s also purchased a new car, which has put strain on him financially, and on his social life.

Now there’s tension in the family.

The fallout of all this is my wife and son no longer feels safe around Brandon. My mom and dad are walking on eggshells around Brandon, and I’ve lost some respect for a brother I’ve idolized for years. It’s this and a few other events that made me decide to cut off or at least go low contact with Brandon, without him knowing. AITA?”

Brandon was completely out of line.

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual thinks he’s NTA.

This reader agreed.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

It’s never a good idea to yell at other peoples’ kids.

