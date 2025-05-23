Man’s Girlfriend Doesn’t Want To Contribute Towards Rent, But He Only Wants Them To Move In Together If She Does

Having a roommate means splitting rent and expenses. But what if your roommate is your significant other?

In this man’s case, his girlfriend doesn’t think she should have to contribute towards rent if they move in together since she’s in nursing school.

Now he’s wondering if he’s in the wrong for expecting her to pay rent if they do move in together.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA if I charge my gf 1k for rent while I pay 2k+? My gf (26) and I (28) have been dating for two years. Now we would like to move in. We are currently in Southern California and living expenses are high out here.

He is concerned about their living expenses if they move in together.

The amount that we’re seeing for rent is about $1800-2500. I don’t mind paying about $2k while my gf helps with at least $1k or so for food, rent and utilities.

But she disagrees…

Now she’s overreacting and saying how she doesn’t want to have the pressure of studying and going to school, so she doesn’t wanna give the $1k. Maybe $500? I got my career going and she is going to school for nursing. She’s saying that other people are supporting their gf without the pressure of bringing cash home. AITA?

His concern seems reasonable. They need to sit down and plan to avoid issues.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

Important questions to consider.

Food for thought.

This commenter shares their thoughts.

Exactly.

Another reader chimes in.

If she can’t afford rent at the moment, she is not ready to live in a rental.

