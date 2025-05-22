Mom Worked Hard To Make Her Daughter’s Lifelong Dream Proposal A Reality, But In The Aftermath Her Daughter Blames Her For Everything That Went Wrong

Most parents only want what’s best for their kids, and to help make their dreams a reality.

AITA for ruining my daughter’s dream Disney World marriage proposal? I am a 51 year old mom to my daughter Sarah, who is 29. During Sarah’s childhood, on multiple occasions she told me that her dream place to get engaged was Disney World. So when Sarah’s girlfriend Lily (32) told me she wanted to propose to my daughter, I suggested Disney World.

For Sarah’s 29th birthday, her birthday present was that Lily and I were taking her to Disney World for her first time there. Sarah seemed so happy. She wore grey sweats, sneakers, and no makeup. While having fun, she got “sweaty and stinky” (her words). She looked the happiest I’ve ever seen my daughter. I was filming her with my phone. Later that day, Lily proposed to Sarah, and Sarah said yes then kissed her.

I thought my daughter got her dream marriage proposal. But later that week, Lily expressed to me that Sarah told her that she didn’t like how both of them looked and smelled on her 29th birthday. Sarah said if she had known this was going to be a proposal place instead of just a birthday present, she would have made sure that both of them looked like princesses. I told Lily to let me tell Sarah that Disney World was my idea, but Lily said she doesn’t want me to take the blame. I had to beg Lily to allow me to take the blame before she gave me permission.

When I told Sarah that Disney World was my idea, she lost it on me. She asked me how I could have allowed her to look that way for her proposal. She said that I should have made sure she looked like a princess, and made sure the proposal came early in the day so she doesn’t get messy having fun beforehand. AITA?

There is one person who is out of line here, and it’s neither Lily nor the mom.

It’s neither of their fault that they didn’t realize that Sarah wanted to be a perfect, made-up version of herself for this special moment, rather than reveling in the fun and happiness of a special moment in a wider, special day.

The way that she has made her mom and fiancée feel is completely unfair.

This person agreed that such focal life events should be about the moment, not the photo.

While this Redditor pointed out that at 29, Sarah’s appearance was her own problem.

And others suggested ways to fix the situation, to the benefit of all involved.

It’s lovely that this mom and her daughter’s partner worked so hard to give her the dream proposal she’d hoped her whole life for.

It’s just a shame that nothing they did could reach her lofty expectations.

This mom did the best she could, and to be made to feel like she ruined everything?

She’s being completely unfair.

