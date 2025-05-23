Movie Theater Staff Talked Through The End Of Deadpool 3 And Wouldn’t Stop, So They Dumped Their Popcorn Everywhere

Movie theater tickets are expensive, so it’s usually an occasional treat.

Also, most movie goers want to focus on the movie.

Check out what can happen if you disrupt this experience.

Deadpool revenge

My wife and another couple went to see Deadpool 3. There were about 20 or 30 minutes left of the movie and we could hear people talking outside the theater.

The disrespect was awful.

So we thought the door must have been propped open somehow. I went over to check and there were 4 employees holding the door open having a loud conversation. My wife went over and asked them to quiet down.

Their fate was sealed.

They responded with a weird glance and when she sat back down they continued the conversation. In an immature response to their blatant disrespect for customers’ movie theater experience, our whole gang decided to empty the remains of our popcorn on the floor for them to clean up.

