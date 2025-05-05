New Manager Bans Staff From Greeting Customers, But Sales Decline Until They Are Forced To Reverse The Rule

Some managers think they know better, that is, until their bad ideas start to impact the bottom line.

What would you do if your new boss demanded you stop greeting customers at work, even though you knew it would hurt business?

Would you push back and risk getting in trouble?

Or would you just do your job quietly?

In the following story, one Cotton On employee finds herself in this exact situation and decides to follow the rules.

Here’s how it all played out.

Told not to greet customers unless they greet first. Okay then. Worked at Cotton On a few years back. I used to greet everyone with a simple “Hey! Welcome in.” Nothing extra. The new assistant manager came in all serious and said, “Stop greeting customers unless they talk first. We’re not here to chase them.” Alright. Next shift, I just folded hoodies and stayed silent. No “Hi,” no eye contact.

Eventually, he changed his mind.

Customers walked in and looked confused. One even asked, “Are you guys closing?” Sales dipped for the week. The same manager pulls me aside later like, “Actually… maybe bring the greetings back.” No problem.

Yikes! That’s the opposite of what managers usually want in that kind of business.

In general, stores want the employees to greet customers when they walk in, because it helps make them feel welcome.

