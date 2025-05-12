Planet Fitness Refused To Let A Member Cancel Unless He Visited His Home Gym, So He Switched Locations And Canceled The Next Day

If you’re going to play games with someone’s money, don’t be surprised when they play right back.

What would you do if your gym refused to let you cancel your membership unless you showed up in person at a location hundreds of miles away? Would you keep paying out of frustration? Or would you flip their policy on them and walk out on your own terms?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this exact situation. Here’s how it all played out.

The Old Bait and Switch Once upon a time, I, like many people after the new year, joined Planet Fitness with my girlfriend (now wife). We did not go to the gym, and this continued even after we had a gym membership. After a year or so of not going, we decided to go in one day just for something to do. They wouldn’t let us in because the card that we used for my wife’s membership had expired, and “our account was due over $100.” They agreed that we could go in as long as we got it under $100.

After joining the Army, he thought he’d use the membership.

We paid the remaining amount and canceled her membership, switching mine to a premium membership so that we could both continue using mine. After probably another year of them collecting my money for little in return, I joined the Army to escape the ever-rising cost of family health insurance. I thought, “This is great. Now I have a reason to work out, and I’ll use my Planet Fitness premium membership, which lets me use any of their gyms around the country.” However, upon moving to our first duty station I found that 1: I worked out every morning with a group of people outside 2: There are several gyms on base, usually nicer than a Planet Fitness.

So I went to cancel my membership.

Canceling his membership wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be.

Here’s where they really made me mad.

“Oh, you have to cancel in person at your home gym or by writing a cancellation letter via first-class mail to your home gym.” The problem was that my home gym was over 700 miles away, and I didn’t want to wait long enough for them to get the letter and process it. I left and began my Planet Fitness contract research. Armed with knowledge, I returned to the closest store the next day.

He put his plan into action.

“Good morning, sir.” “Oh, good morning. Can you help me out? I don’t necessarily want to pay for the black membership anymore, but my home gym is in Ohio. Can I change my home gym to this location?” “Of course, sir. I’d be happy to assist you…” Once all the exchanging of information had been completed, I dropped the bomb. “Is there anything else I can help you with?”

The Planet Fitness employee was shocked.

“Yes, actually. Since this is my home gym now, I’d like to go ahead and cancel my membership.” Her jaw actually dropped. She called a manager to give the overrides or whatever he needed to do. He got the whole story, looked at me, and said that I would have to wait 24 hours since I had just changed my home gym. I obliged his request and came back the next day. I’m happy to say that it’s been almost 5 years since my last gym membership.

Bravo! That was a great workaround!

Let’s check out if Reddit readers have ever dealt with something similar.

