Pranksters Pounded On The Wrong Door And Got Chased Off By A Dog, But They Left Behind Their Cheetos, Arizona Tea, And Dignity

Doorbell pranks are all fun and games until something goes wrong.

What would you do if someone kept pounding on your front door just to run away?

Would you let it go because it just happened one time?

Or would you wait for karma to do its thing?

In today’s story, one renter finds themselves in this exact scenario.

Here’s what happened.

Ding dong ditch? Meet my dog! I wasn’t really sure where else to post this, but I’ve been wanting to tell people about it, so here we go. Also, I’m a writer, so this will probably be too long and detailed. My partner and I live in the smallest cul-de-sac, probably in the world. You can walk the entire community in probably 5 minutes. You’d think this would foster a close neighborhood, but everyone mostly keeps to themselves. The only reason I mention this is to say we have no idea who would do this lol. We rent, and since we’ve been in this neighborhood for four-ish years without incident, we never got around to getting a ring camera or anything like that (which will be changing after this). We just have an old fashioned doorbell and a kind of crappy latch on the front door.

The same people returned a few weeks later.

A few weeks ago, we got ding-dong ditched. It had never happened before and was kind of funny, so we just went along with our day, and nothing else happened for a few more weeks. This probably encouraged them to do it again. But this time, they decided to pound the front door instead of ringing the doorbell. I have a habit of leaving the front door unlocked when I’m waiting on a delivery. This was one of those days. It happened really fast, but this is what I put together: The first knock did nothing but alert our dog, a 55lb mixed breed, that someone was at the door. Naturally, she ran downstairs to bark at the door.

This time, their prank didn’t go so well.

The second knock must’ve pushed the door off the latch but not all the way (remember I said it was crappy). The third knock was their final mistake. We could only hear it from upstairs. The bang of the door smacking against the wall. The scrambling footsteps. And the dog chasing them out the door. We ran downstairs. Luckily, our dog isn’t a bolter. She ran the intruders off the property, then stood guard at the open front door as it was still swinging from its hard impact against the wall.

They were in such a hurry that they left their snacks.

On our lawn was an abandoned but full bag of puffy Cheetos, and on the sidewalk in front of our house was an Arizona tea that was either dropped or thrown, left abandoned to spill its mostly full contents into the gutter. It was obvious they were abandoned in the great escape, and it was so freaking funny. It was sitcom-level stuff. I decided to leave it there in case they decided to come back for them, and they were both gone by the next morning. The best part is I cannot tell if it was a bunch of stupid kids or a bunch of stupid young adults. But I don’t think they’ll be coming back.

