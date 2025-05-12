Rude Customer Lied About His Son’s Age To Get A Free Ticket, But This Woman Caught Him When He Wanted Access To Another Area Of The Amusement Park

Some people think they can lie to get a free ticket.

For example, some amusement parks let children under a certain age enter for free, and some parents lie that their children are younger than they really are in order to get their children in for free.

This woman working the ticket booth of an indoor amusement park encountered a rude customer who lied about his son’s age.

She let them in, but it didn’t end there!

Your child does not need a ticket? Fine by me. I work at an indoor amusement park. A man came in with his son who looked around five or six years old. He came up to my ticket booth and rudely asked how young a child needs to be to get free entrance.

This woman encountered a rude customer, saying his son was only three.

I told him 0-3 years old. He then bought one adult ticket, and said his son was three. I confirmed his son was three years old twice before completing the transaction. He was rude the entire time, but I just sat and waited.

The customer came back, asking for a kid zone ticket.

We have a separate kid zone area that costs extra, but children must be at least 4-years-old to enter. The man came back asking for a ticket to the kid zone. I reiterated that children have to be four at a minimum. The man said his son was four.

She apologized, but implied that the boy needs a children’s ticket.

I ask for his original ticket and say: “Oh, but sir, you forgot to pay for a ticket for your four-year-old.” “You told me he was free.” “Oh, I am so sorry, sir. Children must be three or younger to be considered free. I will have to charge you for an additional children’s ticket. If you’d like to enter the kid play zone.”

The customer came back once again and finally bought a ticket.

He left. But eventually, he came back to my booth since I was the only one working that day. He paid for a child’s entrance ticket and a kid zone ticket for his clearly kindergarten-age “toddler.”

I’m glad the dad finally did the right thing and paid for the ticket.

You can try, but you cannot lie.

