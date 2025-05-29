Rude Customer Pays In Loose Change, So This Employee Takes His Sweet Time Counting Every Coin Before Giving The Customer His Items

Some people go out of their way to make life harder for others.

Rude customer always pays in handfuls of change. Not anymore! I work overnights in a gas station, particularly, in a bad part of town. So, from 11 pm to 6 am, I use a pass through drawer to make transactions so I don’t get shot or robbed.

This one jerk shows up a couple times a week and gets at least 20 dollars in gas and maybe 10 to 15 bucks in other stuff. How does he pay? By just dumping a handful of change into the drawer, making me pick it all up.

Even if I have my hand out, he’ll go under my hand and throw it in the drawer. That annoyed me like you wouldn’t believe. So, I started being rude back to him.

I don’t give him his stuff until I pick up each coin, piece by piece and then count it all out and put it in the drawer. I’m talking like $30 in quarters and dimes and nickels. So it takes a good five minutes.

One time I was doing it, he says, “Come on man, I’m in a hurry!” I just said, “Yeah?” And kept going, while he huffed and puffed and swore and paced back and forth. After 5 or 6 times of this, he started paying only in bills. I win! 🙂

If you prefer inconvenience, inconvenience it is!

