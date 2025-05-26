Rude Customer Was Mocking A New Employee In A Fast Food Restaurant, So This Woman Stepped In And Executed Petty Revenge

Being kind to service workers costs nothing.

But being rude definitely has its consequences.

This woman was working her shift at a fast food restaurant when a new employee struggled to take a rude customer’s rushed order.

She took over and made sure the customer got what she deserved.

Denied rude customer their sugar fix. Yesterday, a young lady ordered three frozen Coke and a soft serve cone. The new guy was taking her order and asked her to repeat herself because she spoke very quickly. Angered by his request, she spoke louder as she repeated her order. Then, she asked, “What are you deaf?”

I could see the poor guy die a little inside. I stared at her as he punched in her order and said: “There’s no need to be rude, ma’am.” To which she responded with, “Just do your freaking job.” And muttered more under her breath.

I turned to grab drinks for another order while the new kid went to pour the frozen Coke. Alas, the frozen machine poured out liquid rather than ice, and he quietly lamented, “Oh, no!” He looked to me sadly, and said, “I don’t want to deal with her.”

I smiled and handed him the drinks from my order. “I got this, don’t worry,” and quickly filled three large cups with frozen Coke ZERO sugar. Then, I made the ice cream and gave the rude woman her order.

I wished her a pleasant day. I only wish there was a way to make sugar-free soft serve for rude customers, but at least, she got sugar-free frozen Coke. I hope it tasted off.

Never be rude to people who handle your food.

