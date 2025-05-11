Rude Neighbor Parked In Front Of Homeowner’s Property Without Asking, So They Called The Police And Got The Law On Their Side

Parking disputes often lead to tension between neighbors, even when there’s plenty of space to go around.

What started with a simple parking problem quickly spiraled into a full-on clash over the fine print of the law.

Read on for the full story.

AITA: Getting a neighbor to stop parking in front of your house Neighbor’s kid parked his SUV in front of our house 7 days ago. No biggie. They have a 4-car driveway and a spot outside of their house, but why worry.

But soon, the homeowner really needed the spot.

Three days later, I knock on their door to ask if they could move it the next morning (for 2–3 hours), as I was going to trim the trees and power wash the drive and sidewalk.

They told me, “No, you can park anywhere you want on public ways.” (In our neighborhood, with no HOA, at least.) Decided to call non-emergency police. It checks out, and they’re right.

This homeowner wasn’t going to give up that easily, though.

After a few calls of being told this over the week, I called again.

Instead of making a complaint, I pretended like I was going out of town and wanted to make sure I could legally leave one of my vehicles in front of my neighbor’s place for a few weeks. They said, “As long as it’s parked legally, and up to code — no flat tires or expired tags.”

Bingo! The homeowner just found the ammunition they needed.

Tags expired. 🙂 I told them the real story and asked to have it escalated. Police on their way now. Only took about 6 calls and tricking them to tell me the full rules. AITA?

This was just as much about principle as it was about parking.

What did Reddit think?

The neighbors may have thought they had the legal high ground, but they overlooked one big detail.

Evidently these neighbors haven’t heard of common courtesy.

In this Redditor’s eyes, no one handled the situation correctly.

This story started with the homeowner asking nicely, but the neighbors didn’t listen.

Sometimes all it takes is a little persistence to get your way!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.