Selfish Husband Chose To Spend Mother’s Day With His Mom, So His Wife Had To Spend Her First Mother’s Day Alone With Their Baby

New moms often look forward to their first Mother’s Day as a quiet recognition of all they’ve given.

So when when one new mom’s husband casually mentioned spending the day two hours away at his mom’s house, the new mom was left feeling stunned and unsupported.

AITAH not wanting my husband to see his mom on Mother’s Day. Tonight while we were eating dinner, my husband told me he would be going over to his mom’s house for the day (2 hours away).

I pointed out this would be my first Mother’s Day (we have a 6-month-old) and that I always make sure he gets treated well, has time to relax, etc., on Father’s Day. Even before we had our shared child, I always made sure he got things from his first child (from a previous marriage). He told me if it really “bothered” me that much, I could go with him to his mom’s house.

There are a few issues with that: I am still nursing and there are no private areas in her house for me to do so. She lives 2 hours away… there’s no way our 6-month-old is doing 4 hours in the car in one day without some major mental breakdowns. There’s also nowhere for our baby to nap over there.

The idea of me going with him is just not practical in this phase of our lives.

It’s not that I don’t want him to see his mom. It’s that I don’t want to spend the weekend alone either. He works 9–5 during the week and nights on Friday and Saturday. I also work full-time 9–5. Sundays are our only “family” day of the week and the only day I have help with our baby so I can focus on getting the house cleaned and prepped for our busy week ahead. Sooo… AITAH??

